It’s a good thing Caleb Williams joined the Oklahoma football program this off-season. We were getting worried the Sooners were running short on potential star quarterbacks (kidding).

Williams is a five-star prospect out of the state of Washington. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback has all the makings of a future college football star.

Luckily for Williams, he won’t have to play right away for the Sooners. He’ll have an opportunity to sit behind star quarterback Spencer Rattler for at least a year.

Williams, meanwhile, is still working hard in preparation for the 2021 season. He posted a new video of his recent training session on Saturday. In the video, the five-star prospect made a very Patrick Mahomes-like throw.

Take a look.

Oklahoma commit Caleb Williams is too nice with the flick of the wrist 🔥 @CALEBcsw (via @QBCollective) pic.twitter.com/MKoxuBDKBd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 6, 2021

It doesn’t appear Oklahoma will have a quarterback issue for at least the next few years. Spencer Rattler will play at least one more year before Caleb Williams, presumably, takes over at the position in 2022.

What is Lincoln Riley getting in Williams? Brian Dohn of 247Sports believes Williams has NFL first-round talent written all over him.

“Good frame with upper body thickness,” Dohn wrote via 247Sports.com. “Maximizes his size by standing tall in pocket and throwing with an ideal arm angle. True dual threat with sub 4.6 in 40-yard dash. Has one of strongest arms in ’21 class. … Power 5 starter with NFL first round draft potential, with talent to go in top 10.”

If all goes according to plan, Williams will be Oklahoma’s next superstar quarterback.