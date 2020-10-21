Matt Leinart Makes His Prediction For Oklahoma’s Final Games

Oklahoma football has absolutely dominated the Big 12 since Lincoln Riley arrived in Norman. The Sooners are certainly not out of conference title contention this year after two early losses, but it doesn’t look good with two early losses on the season.

After blanking FCS squad Missouri State to start the season, Oklahoma lost back-to-back conference games to Kansas State and Iowa State. The Sooners got back in the win column in their crazy Red River victory over Texas, but the first month of the season puts the team behind the eight ball.

Iowa State and Kansas State are both 3-0 in conference play (with losses to non-conference Group of Five teams). Oklahoma State may be the league’s best chance at a College Football Playoff team. The Cowboys looked iffy early in the year, but are 3-0 and 2-0 in Big 12 play.

If Oklahoma runs the table, they may still find themselves in the conference title race. FOX college football analyst Matt Leinart doesn’t see it happening though. He weighed in during a Twitter Q&A run on the FOX CFB account.

“I don’t think Oklahoma wins out only because they’ve just been so inconsistent this year,” Leinart said, when asked if OU would win out and reach the conference title game. “They are good enough — clearly — to get to the Big 12 Championship game. But with the inconsistent play, I’m not so sure.

“They aren’t going to make the College Football Playoff—they already have two losses—even if they win out and win the Big 12 Championship. So you’re looking at potentially, best-case scenario, a New Year’s Six (bowl) game.”

With a new quarterback in Spencer Rattler developing in his first year as starter, it is certainly not the end of the world if Oklahoma misses a College Football Playoff or conference title bid. With a win over Texas, and the league looking wide open, it has to sting Sooner fans a bit though. There’s still a long season ahead, and the Big 12 looks like it may continue to devour itself, so CFP aside, there is still plenty for OU to play for.

