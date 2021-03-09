Mark your calendars, Oklahoma football fans. Lincoln Riley and the Sooners have set a date for their upcoming spring game scrimmage.

Oklahoma’s spring game will take place on Saturday, April 24, per the team’s announcement via Twitter. Better yet, fans will be allowed to attend. The Sooners will allow 25 percent capacity at the scrimmage.

𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙩𝙚 Spring Game set for Saturday, April 24. Additional details to come.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/XPZd3RkxHH — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 9, 2021

It’s setting up to be a pivotal year for the Oklahoma Sooners. They missed out on the College Football Playoff last season, but still went on to win the Big 12 and dominate Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Making the CFP this upcoming season won’t satisfy most Sooners fans. Oklahoma football has yet to win a playoff game in the history of the playoff. Doing so is the obvious next step for the program. 2021 could be the year.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler played like a Heisman candidate down the stretch of the 2020 season. The dual-threat completed 67.5 percent of his throws for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns compared to seven picks last year. He’s also made a large impact on the ground, carrying the rock 81 times for 160 yards and six additional scores.

Rattler struggled early on during the 2020 season, losing two of Oklahoma’s first three games. The Sooners quarterback combined for four picks in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. Rattler bounced back the rest of the way, combining for just three interceptions in the final eight games of the season.

There’s plenty of reason to believe Oklahoma football is capable of winning a championship this upcoming season. We’ll get a first look at the Sooners’ 2021 team on Saturday, Apr. 24 at the spring game.