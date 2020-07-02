Oklahoma Football Announces Results Of COVID-19 Testing

Oklahoma’s football team returned to campus this Wednesday to begin its voluntary workouts for the 2020 season. In order to keep tabs on every player’s health this offseason, the school will constantly conduct coronavirus tests.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Sooners tested 111 players overall and found 14 cases. As for the staff, only two out of the 72 tests administered were positive.

Now it’s important that Oklahoma quarantines the players that tested positive. We’ve seen other Power Five programs suffer serious outbreaks, such as Clemson.

The next batch of tests for the Sooners will determine whether or not the 12 active cases from players leads to an outbreak in the locker room.

College football is on schedule to take place this fall despite the fact that states are seeing surges in coronavirus cases. If things don’t get better, the NCAA will have a tough decision to make.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley recently commented on the idea of college football taking place in the spring.

“This season is going to be different, we might as well come to terms with that,” Riley said. “If we do decide that the spring is the best option, if we get to that point, we shouldn’t be scared of it. It’s very doable.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the number of cases within Oklahoma’s football team shoots up or remains steady this week.