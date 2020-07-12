Oklahoma AD Weighs In On Status Of College Football Season

It was a pessimistic week of news in regards to college football’s 2020 season. That much was clear in a recent interview with Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.

The Ivy League kicked things off, announcing all of its fall sports have been delayed until the spring. The Big Ten cancelled the non-conference schedule for all the programs within the conference on Thursday. The Pac-12 followed suit on Friday, knocking over another major domino.

The Big 12 has yet to make any major decisions on the 2020 college football season. Castiglione continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sports.

It’s safe to assume that he has been discouraged by what’s happened within college football this past week. He’s isn’t as frustrated as he is disappointed with how things have played out these past few months.

Had an insightful talk with @soonerad Fri night, at the end of a dismal week for college sports. Respect the perseverance of Joe C and his peers at a time like this. But damn are we failing miserably to help their cause. https://t.co/Hpnz9uD9mN — Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) July 12, 2020

“I don’t know if ‘frustration’ is the right word. It’s part that,” Castiglione said in an interview with the Tulsa World. “I think it’s more ‘disappointment.’ There are certain things that we can’t control, regardless of how hard we try. This might be one of them.”

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione’s comments reflect that of his disappointment in people’s refusal to wear masks in the midst of a pandemic. Castiglione argues the 2020 college football season wouldn’t have as many complications as it does now if people took the pandemic more seriously.

“There are things that everybody has heard, everybody has talked about,” Castiglione said in regards to wearing masks. “People see them as many times as they do, they might pass it off. ‘Yeah, yeah, I know. Wear a mask. Yeah, yeah, wash my hands. Yeah, yeah, social distance. And they get very undisciplined.”

Unfortunately, the current nationwide health status may prove fatal in the NCAA’s hopes to have a 2020 season.

So far, the Big 12 and SEC have held out on making a big change to the 2020 fall season, while the ACC says a decision will come at the end of the month. Things have started to change pretty quickly over the last few weeks though.

