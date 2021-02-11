Oklahoma Football Releases Its Complete 2021 Schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners football program revealed its entire schedule for the 2021 season early on Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Riley‘s team, along with the rest of the nation, will get the chance to play a full slate next year, much to the delight of fans everywhere. As a result, Oklahoma will return to its normal schedule of three non-conference games followed by nine Big 12 contests.

The Sooners will open the 2021 season up on the road against Tulane on Sept. 4. The Green Wave went 6-6 with some quality wins last year, so should be able to give Riley’s squad a competitive game to get the campaign under way.

Following a trip to New Orleans, Oklahoma will travel back to Norman for a three game home-stand. The first match-up will be against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.

The Sooners will round out non-conference at home, taking on former Big 12 foe Nebraska. The Cornhuskers labored in 2020, so will be looking to make a statement when the arrive in Norman.

At that point, Oklahoma will round into conference play, opening up against West Virginia and at Kansas State. Then the Sooners will travel to AT&T Stadium to play arch-rival Texas in the Red River Showdown.

Here’s a look at Oklahoma’s full 2021 schedule:

Sept. 4: at Tulane

Sept. 11: Western Carolina

Sept. 18: Nebraska

Sept. 25: West Virginia

Oct. 2: at Kansas State

Oct. 9: vs. Texas (AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas)

Oct. 16: TCU

Oct. 23: at Kansas

Oct. 30: Texas Tech

Nov. 13: at Baylor

Nov. 20: Iowa State

Nov. 27: at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma will round out the back half of their season against TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

The Sooners are fresh off of their sixth Big 12 Championship in a row and will hope to find themselves back in the title game next fall. Breakout quarterback Spencer Rattler will lead Oklahoma through a fairly difficult schedule and hope to land his team back into the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.