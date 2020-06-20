Oklahoma Football Fans Will Love This Quarterback Stat

Lincoln Riley has some sort of secret formula for producing top college football quarterbacks. Riley – coupled with the Sooners’ explosive offensive scheme – is a match made in heaven for signal-callers across the country.

Oklahoma football’s trotted out the likes of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts over the past three seasons. Mayfield’s and Murray’s collegiate production landed them each a starting gig in the NFL.

Hurts finds himself heading to Philadelphia after the Eagles spent their No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. It’s no secret Riley and the Sooners will miss Hurts’ abilities. But if the past three years are any indication, Oklahoma football will produce another top college football quarterback this upcoming season.

Pro Football Focus scanned through college football’s record books over the past seven seasons and came up with an incredible stat. Three Oklahoma football quarterbacks make up the top three of the “highest yards per attempt in a single season since 2014.”

Highest yards per attempt in a single season since 2014: 1. Kyler Murray (2018) – 11.6

2. Baker Mayfield (2017) – 11.4

3. Jalen Hurts (2019) – 11.3 pic.twitter.com/E006p2JGuO — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 20, 2020

Murray’s historic 2018 season – which granted him the Heisman trophy award – produced 11.6 yards per attempt. Mayfield took home the Heisman just a year before. The now Browns QB threw for 11.4 yards per attempt for the Sooners in 2017.

Hurts finished just a hair behind Mayfield, landing at 11.3 yards per attempt. If these stats are any indication, Oklahoma football’s next quarterback will once again be one of the best in the nation.

Many expect five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler to be named the starter for the Sooners in 2020. Could another Heisman trophy be making its way to Oklahoma this year?