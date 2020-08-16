Former Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra Announces Return To College Football

Former Oklahoma football player Grant Calcaterra, a talented tight end, retired from college football late last year. He’s since had a change of mind. Calcaterra announced his return to the sport on Saturday evening.

The former Sooner missed most of the 2019 season after he suffered a concussion during practice. He retired from football late last year as a result. Calcaterra admitted in his retirement announcement that he’s suffered his “fair share” of concussions throughout his career.

Nine months after announcing his retirement, Calcaterra has had a change of heart. The former Oklahoma TE announced on Saturday that he’s returning to college football. Though, he won’t be playing for the Sooners.

In his latest announcement, Calcaterra announced he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal after having conversations with Oklahoma. He shared the news via Twitter this evening.

The former Oklahoma football player has clearly spent plenty of time considering his return. Now, he’s made it official.

“I am returning to football,” Grant Calcaterra announced on Twitter. “This is something that I have been thinking about since the day I stepped away. . . . However, after conversations with OU, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Though he’ll be entering the NCAA transfer portal, Calcaterra clearly wants an opportunity to play for Oklahoma again one day.

“Norman, Oklahoma will always be another home to me,” Calcaterra continued. “I hope I can be welcomed back one day. I’m a Sooner for life.”

Calcaterra may be a highly sought-after transfer. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound TE had a breakout season in 2018, hauling in 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns.

It’s unclear where Calcaterra is looking to transfer to. But the California native may look to return to his home state.

