Video Surfaces Of Oklahoma’s Epic Locker Room Celebration

Don’t tell Oklahoma football players that today’s Red River Showdown didn’t mean as much because of their two early season losses. After the big four-overtime win, the Sooners had themselves a time in the locker room.

Red River was a shootout today. The Sooners outlasted the Longhorns, winning 53-45 in the fourth overtime. After the two teams traded missed field goals in the third back-and-forth, Spencer Rattler found Drake Stoops for a 25-yard touchdown to go up. On the ensuing possession, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger was picked off by Tre Brown, ending the game.

Even as Texas has been down, and Oklahoma has been a perennial College Football Playoff contender, this game tends to be pretty crazy and competitive. OU has now won three straight and nine of the last 12 against Texas, including the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game. The average margin of victory since Tom Herman took over in Austin is just seven, and this year’s eight point OU win was the second-biggest margin in that time.

After the game, Oklahoma got after it with its locker room celebration, with the Golden Hat in tow. Sooners cornerback Jaden Davis went live on Instagram after the win, and it looked like a pretty good time.

It’ll be hard to Oklahoma football to get back into national title contention with two losses, especially as the Big 12 doesn’t look great this season. Still, this was a huge win for the Sooners, after incredibly disappointing results against Kansas State and Iowa State the last two weekends.

Texas is now a loser of back-to-back games as well, falling to TCU last week. The Big 12 is as wide open as it has been in years, since before Lincoln Riley arrived in Norman as offensive coordinator. 3-0 Oklahoma State is the league’s only undefeated team, and the Pokes haven’t looked super sharp so far this year. We’ll see if one of these other teams can rise up and steal it.

Both Oklahoma and Texas are on bye next week.

