David Pollack Sums Up His Thoughts On Oklahoma Football

For the second year in a row, Oklahoma football fell to Kansas State. The Sooners were up 28-7 in the third quarter, but wound up falling 38-35 after a massive comeback by quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Wildcats.

Thompson had a pretty remarkable game to get KSU back in it. He finished 18-of-25 for 334 yards through the air, with one passing touchdown and three rushing scores on the day. His Oklahoma counterpart, the ballyhooed former No. 1 quarterback recruit Spencer Rattler, threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but had three costly interceptions, including one on the Sooners’ final drive to seal the game.

Oklahoma’s defense has long been the program’s weak spot. The Sooners have gotten remarkable quarterback play from Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts, which has overcome a leaky defense. Rattler may well join that list, but he isn’t there yet, and Alex Grinch hasn’t been able to turn the defensive side around in his second year. However, the offense was shut out in the fourth quarter. If Rattler had kept things rolling, OU probably sneaks out a shootout win on Saturday.

“Death, taxes, OU defense stinks,” ESPN’s David Pollack said on his most recent episode of the CFB Podcast with Kirk Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi. “These are things that come to fruition every single year. Here’s the thing, zero points in the fourth quarter for OU’s offense.”

“We can lay this at the feet of the defense, but you can’t get outscored to end the game, 20-0.,” Pollack continued. “You can’t. You can’t do that. You have to be able to answer the bell.”

“If I were an OU fan, I’d be more concerned with inability to close out a game, because they had a 35-14 lead,” Herbstreit added, per 247Sports. “And again, you have to go back to the drawing board and be concerned about OU’s defense. Those are the two things — OU’s defense and Rattler throwing the three picks. When he really got into the heat of things, how did he perform? How did he look?”

Kansas State outscored Oklahoma football 17-0 in the fourth quarter, and outgained the Sooners 87 yards to 37.

