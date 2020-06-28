Look: Oklahoma Football Unveils Brand New Sooner Schooner

The Sooner Schooner is back and looks better than ever. Oklahoma has unveiled the newly designed wagon.

The original Sooner Schooner took a tumble on the field last fall in a contest between the Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers. The wagon took too quick of a turn, causing the entire unit to flip on its side. The school proceeded to suspend the classic college football tradition to allow time for an upgraded wagon to be built.

Oklahoma football officially revealed the latest version of the Sooner Schooner earlier this week. The upgraded model has new gear which should prevent any future mishaps, including “heavier running gear, wider wheelbase, hydraulic brakes, lowered driver seat and more space,” per the school’s release.

Oklahoma fans, take a look at the newly built Sooner Schooner below. All the details on the new model can be found here.

It’ll be great to see the Sooner Schooner back in action this upcoming season. The long-standing tradition took a brief three-game hiatus late last season before returning for the Big 12 Championship Game.

We expect to see the Sooner Schooner out on the field often in 2020. The Oklahoma offense should be just as explosive this year as last, despite losing Jalen Hurts to the NFL. Five-star freshman Spencer Rattler is expected to be the starting quarterback this upcoming season – by all accounts, he’ll be the next Sooners’ superstar.

