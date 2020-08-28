Professional sports teams have united together to protest the recent shooting of Jacob Blake. It appears several college teams are now going to follow in their footsteps. On Friday, Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma football team marched across campus to show solidarity. Every coach and players on the football team wore all black.

At one point during their march, the Sooners stopped so Riley could release a statement on this matter. He did an excellent job getting the team’s message across to the public.

“Our organization is made up of just about every different background you could imagine,” Riley said. “Females, males, people of all different kinds of skin colors, ethnicities, background and experiences. Those conversations have been tough, raw and unfiltered. They’ve been eye-opening, very emotional and very tense. They’ve give every person not just an opportunity to express themselves, but also – and maybe more importantly – an opportunity to listen.”

Lincoln Riley said the team chose to gather together at the Unity Garden on the South Oval because it “symbolizes unity.”

Oklahoma’s football team then took a 57-second moment of silence in honor of the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington that was highlighted by Martin Luther King Jr.

This was an extremely powerful gesture from the Oklahoma Sooners.

Even at this stage in their careers, student-athletes are proving they could use their platform to help make change outside the world of sports.

Oklahoma football isn’t the only program sending a message this afternoon. Ole Miss is also conducting a peaceful protest led by its football team.

[Eric Bailey]