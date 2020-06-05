Top JUCO DT Announces Commitment To Oklahoma Football

It’s no secret Oklahoma must improve on the defensive side of the ball if it hopes to compete for a National Championship. The Sooners’ latest pickup should help boost their defensive line in the 2021 season.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Coe is one of the top JUCO prospects in the 2021 cycle, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country at that level. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound recruit spent last season playing for Iowa Western Junior College. In just six games, Coe racked up 37 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As a result, he’s heard from several impressive programs including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri and Arkansas.

Coe is turning down the SEC for the Big 12, though. The JUCO prospect announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Friday afternoon. Coe will join the Sooners as apart of the 2021 class.

The talented defensive tackle will spend one more year at Iowa Western. Another impressive season could boost his JUCO ranking prior to him signing with the Sooners.

Isaiah Coe admitted in his commitment decision that committing to Oklahoma was the “hardest decision” of his life.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in life and this came with very much thought,” Coe wrote on Twitter. “But with all this being said I will be committing to the University of…..Oklahoma.”

Many expect Coe to be a major contributor to the Sooners’ defense in 2021. He’ll be immediately eligible for Oklahoma and will have two years of eligibility remaining.