The Oklahoma Sooners are primed to take on the 2021 college football season as one of the top teams in the nation.

But, before they embark on their title-hunting journey, the program has worked out some contract extensions for a significant chunk of the assistant coaching staff — including defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Grinch, who’s been the Sooners’ DC/safeties coach for the past two seasons, reportedly received a contract extension through the 2024 season during a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, per Oklahoma football insider Bob Przybylo.

#Sooners assistant FB coaches received extensions at Board of Regents meeting. Til 2023:

Bill Bedenbaugh

Cale Gundy

Roy Manning

DeMarco Murray

Brian Odom

Calvin Thibodeaux

Bennie Wylie Til 2024:

Alex Grinch

Dennis Simmons Gundy also given $20,000 raise; Simmons $90,000 raise — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) May 27, 2021

In 2020, Grinch’s Oklahoma defense was one of the top units in the country, allowing just 3,857 total yards on 350.6 yards per game through a full 11-game season. His time with the Sooners marks his third stint a defensive coordinator for a major college program, serving as DC for Washington State from 2015-17 and co-DC at Ohio State in 2018.

Also extended through the 2024 season is passing game coordinator Dennis Simmons, who helped the Sooners boast a top passing offense behind rising-star QB Spencer Rattler in 2020. Simmons will reportedly receive a $90,000 raise.

OU has also extended offensive coordinator/WR coach Cale Gundy through 2023. He’ll receive a $20,000 raise.

Oklahoma is currently ranked at No. 1 in ESPN’s preseason college football poll.