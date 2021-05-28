The Spun

Oklahoma Makes Big Decision On DC Alex Grinch

Oklahoma Makes Big Decision On DC Alex Grinch

The Oklahoma Sooners are primed to take on the 2021 college football season as one of the top teams in the nation.

But, before they embark on their title-hunting journey, the program has worked out some contract extensions for a significant chunk of the assistant coaching staff — including defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Grinch, who’s been the Sooners’ DC/safeties coach for the past two seasons, reportedly received a contract extension through the 2024 season during a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, per Oklahoma football insider Bob Przybylo.

In 2020, Grinch’s Oklahoma defense was one of the top units in the country, allowing just 3,857 total yards on 350.6 yards per game through a full 11-game season. His time with the Sooners marks his third stint a defensive coordinator for a major college program, serving as DC for Washington State from 2015-17 and co-DC at Ohio State in 2018.

Also extended through the 2024 season is passing game coordinator Dennis Simmons, who helped the Sooners boast a top passing offense behind rising-star QB Spencer Rattler in 2020. Simmons will reportedly receive a $90,000 raise.

OU has also extended offensive coordinator/WR coach Cale Gundy through 2023. He’ll receive a $20,000 raise.

Oklahoma is currently ranked at No. 1 in ESPN’s preseason college football poll.


