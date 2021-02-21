Oklahoma Football Player Seriously Injured In Bar Fight

An Oklahoma Sooners football player was reportedly seriously injured in an off-campus bar fight earlier this month.

According to a report from The Oklahoma Daily, the Sooners’ student newspaper, wide receiver Spencer Jones was seriously injured in a bathroom brawl.

Jones, a senior wide receiver and holder, nearly lost his eye in the fight, according to the report from The Daily.

The Sooners football player has reportedly undergone surgery and is currently recovering, according to The Daily.

“Spencer’s just a superb kid… He didn’t deserve this, ever.”#Sooners wide receiver/holder Spencer Jones underwent surgery and is recovering after a fight at a Campus Corner bar last weekend nearly cost him his left eye.https://t.co/f0u6zJe86f — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 21, 2021

From the report:

Late Friday, Feb. 19, undated video surfaced on Twitter showing Jones involved in a fight in the bathroom at Norman’s Logies on the Corner, a Campus Corner bar at 749 Asp Ave., within walking distance of OU’s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After a verbal argument, Jones was assaulted by another patron who took him to the ground and repeatedly hit him in the face before placing him in a chokehold.

The Daily learned late Saturday that the altercation between Jones and his assailant occurred in the late hours between Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14. Following the incident, Jones sought aid from OU’s athletic trainers.

A police investigation is reportedly underway, though there aren’t a ton of details right now.

Jones transferred into Oklahoma in 2018 following two seasons at Liberty. He was placed on scholarship in December.