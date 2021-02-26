CFB Expert: Oklahoma Shouldn’t ‘Worry’ About Texas Yet

Oklahoma football has dominated Texas in the Red River Rivalry in recent years, winning five of their last six meetings. But will the Longhorns turn it around now that Steve Sarkisian is at the helm?

One college football expert doesn’t think so. Not yet at least.

Appearing on the Cover 3 Podcast, CBS Sports NFL analyst Tom Fornelli says Oklahoma fans don’t need to worry about Texas just yet. Fornelli pointed out that even if they get momentum, the momentum tends not to last with the program.

“I don’t think you need to worry if you’re an Oklahoma fan just yet,” Fornelli said. “I think what you need to do is keep doing what you’ve been doing because it’s clearly working pretty well for you. And maybe Sark is the guy that fixes Texas football. Maybe it’s just what they needed to do, but we’ve seen this before with Texas. When they hired Charlie Strong, there was positive momentum at the start. When they hired Tom Herman, there was positive momentum at the start. Any time Texas hires a new coach there’s going to be positive momentum — it’s freaking Texas! What’s it’s going to come down to is whether they’ll be able to keep it going and turn it into wins…”

Fornelli went on to say that Oklahoma fans shouldn’t worry about Texas until the Longhorns are more consistently winning.

“Until Texas is out on the field really — not just beating teams because you know they do beat Oklahoma from time to time even during their down years because they’re still a talented team. But until I see them doing it on a consistent week-to-week basis… if I’m an Oklahoma fan — I’m not all that worried about it until they give me reason to be worried. I don’t anything you’ve seen yet is a reason to be worried.”

Fornelli is right that Texas does have a lot of momentum with Sarkisian heading into 2021. Whether or not that leads to a better record than last year’s 7-3 campaign will bear a close eye.

Can Texas close the gap with Oklahoma football in 2021?

