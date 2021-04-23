Along with an incredible run of quarterbacks, Oklahoma football has produced plenty of impressive wide receivers. Another is joining the Sooners, by way of the SEC: Arkansas transfer Mike Woods.

Woods played his first four collegiate seasons for the Razorbacks. After going for 206 receiving yards and a touchdowns in 2018, he became a major factor in the passing offense as a sophomore. He had 423 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games in 2019, and 576 yards and five scores in last year’s shortened season.

Now, in the Oklahoma offense, he could be set to really explode. With Lincoln Riley at the helm and Spencer Rattler under center, the Sooners should be one of the most dynamic offenses in college football once again. Adding a talent like Woods certainly helps.

The decision comes just days after he announced his intent to transfer from Arkansas. That choice came as a pretty big surprise, after he scored a touchdown in the Hogs’ spring game last weekend. He announced his new college football home on Twitter this afternoon.

Norman, Oklahoma…

WHATS HATTNINN. I would like to announce I will attend THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA for the remainder of my college career.#BOOMER #SOONER pic.twitter.com/qMLeRreM0c — WOODVILLE. (@TheMikeWoods) April 23, 2021

On Tuesday, he announced that he would be entering the transfer portal, just a few days before opting to join the Oklahoma football program. He made sure to note that the move had nothing to do with head coach Sam Pittman, or new wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“I think God for blessing me with my talents, health, and the position he’s given me. Thank you to the University of Arkansas, my coaches, all of my teammates, and most certainly the state of Arkansas and the Razorbacks fans. I love you all and I am very thankful for the love I have been shown over the past three years. You guys mean so much to me. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. WP4L.” […] “Want to make one thing clear. Coach guiton and the coaching staff were nothing but great to me. Showed nothing but love. Me and coach Guiton actually go back further than y’all think. He is my guy! Great coach, better man. So stop throwing hate his way. This was not personal. “Arkansas is in GREAT hands with coach Pittman and his staff. The wideouts are in great hands with coach Guiton. I will still and always will root for this state and University. Thank you for welcoming me and allowing me to be apart of your family.”

Arkansas football had a surprisingly successful season under Sam Pittman, who many thought was an afterthought of a hire last offseason, in 2020. The team went 3-7 playing an all-SEC schedule, knocking off Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee during the season. It was the most SEC wins in a season for the team since 2016, the second-to-last year under Bret Bielema. The program was 1-23 from 2017-19 under Bielema and Chad Morris.