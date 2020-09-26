College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma’s Upset Loss

Last year, Kansas State pulled a huge upset against eventual Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff team Oklahoma, 48-41. Apparently, Chris Klieman and the Wildcats have Oklahoma football’s number.

The Sooners entered today’s game 1-0, with sky high expectations for the offense yet again. Spencer Rattler, the former No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, looked dynamic in the team’s first win, albeit against FCS Missouri State.

Tonight, he was very boom-or-bust, with 387 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. His counterpart Skylar Thompson was incredibly efficient today, completing 18-of-25 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. He also punched in three touchdowns as a rusher.

Oklahoma jumped out to an early 28-7 lead, and went up 35-14 late in the third quarter on a touchdown run. From there, the Wildcats scored 24 unanswered points, with a 50-yard Blake Lynch field goal putting the Wildcats up 38-35 with just over four minutes remaining. After the two sides traded punts, Spencer Rattler and the Oklahoma offense got another shot with 49 seconds left. He threw his third pick, intercepted by KSU’s Jahron McPherson, to seal the loss on the second play of the drive.

🚨UPSET ALERT🚨 K-STATE TAKES DOWN no. 3 OKLAHOMA

pic.twitter.com/3ZPBOgkZXw — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2020

Oklahoma vs. unranked opponents under Lincoln Riley… 2-2 vs. Kansas State 25-1 vs. teams not named Kansas State https://t.co/fvdfHxAaOS — Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) September 26, 2020

Just two weeks ago, Kansas State fell to Arkansas State, in one of a number of bad performances within the Big 12 that week. Now, with the league’s powerhouse team Oklahoma football falling in an early season game, it’s quality is being called into serious question.

So who is the SEC champ supposed to blow out in the semis if Oklahoma doesn't make it this year? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 26, 2020

If Kansas State pulls this off again, can we all agree that Oklahoma doesn’t get to make the playoff this year? Please? — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) September 26, 2020

Big 12 brass can’t love Texas being in an early tie with a Texas Tech team that needed to scratch and claw to beat Houston Baptist last week, though Texas fans are probably pretty happy with the early result here.

Today we have learned the greatest weakness to a Lincoln Riley offense: a 5* QB that committed to Oklahoma out of high school instead of transferring from another college. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 26, 2020

This is Oklahoma's 6th loss as a 20-point favorite since the start of the 2009 season. No other team has lost more than three in that span. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 26, 2020

It is still extremely early. We all remember Ohio State losing to Virginia Tech in Week 2 back in 2014. They wound up stealing a College Football Playoff bid in the last few weeks of the season, and won the national title.

Kansas St just beat Oklahoma for the 2nd straight year. Kansas St lost to Arkansas St their first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/m5foutG6M6 — Saturday Down South (@SDS) September 26, 2020

With less for the College Football Playoff selection committee to go off of this year, losing in an upset like this is not a great early result for Oklahoma football, which has Playoff expectations every year. It’s hard to see them making the four-team field without winning out, with some really impressive performances in the mix.

OU travels to Iowa State next weekend, while Kansas State hosts Texas Tech.