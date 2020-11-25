Breaking: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Is Postponed

One of the Big 12’s major games scheduled for this weekend is off. Oklahoma football’s game at West Virginia will be played in December instead.

The game was scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. ET at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

At 5-2 in the Big 12, Oklahoma is a game behind Iowa State, which also has the head-to-head win over the Sooners this year. A trip to West Virginia is rarely easy, so this was a very important one for the Sooners to win, in order to stay in the race for the conference title game and a chance at revenge against the Cyclones.

Now, according to Bruce Feldman, that game will be made up on Dec. 12. That day is filling up across college football, including in the Big 12.

The Oklahoma at West Virginia game scheduled for November 28 has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled on December 12. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 25, 2020

Texas’ game at Kansas is now slated to be played on Dec. 12, after being delayed from earlier in the year. The same is true for another conference title game hopeful, Oklahoma State, and its trip to Baylor.

It has been a transitional season for Oklahoma football. For the first time during Lincoln Riley’s time in Norman, they are breaking in a young quarterback in Spencer Rattler, who had some growing pains early on, but has definitely developed.

After dropping two early games to Kansas State and Iowa State in back to back years, the Sooners have won five in a row now. OU plays Baylor on Dec. 5, before this makeup game against West Virginia.

