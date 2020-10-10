College Football World Reacts To Insane Oklahoma-Texas Game

Texas and Oklahoma football both seem pretty down this year, with four losses between them already. That being said, today’s Red River game was a blast.

The Sooners and Longhorns went to four overtimes, in a shootout befitting the rivalry’s old name. The two sides combined for 98 points, 897 yards of offense, and many ridiculous plays and moments.

It certainly helped that Gus Johnson was on the call for FOX. He brought his trademark wild energy to every moment of the game.

Texas fans can’t be happy with how things wrapped up. To open fourth overtime, after the two teams traded missed field goals, Spencer Rattler found Drake Stoops for a 25-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive. Sam Ehlinger and the Texas offense had a chance to answer, but he was picked off by Tre Brown to seal the loss. For those of us watching as neutral fans, this game was a very fun one.

INSTANT CLASSIC! 😳 Oklahoma takes down No. 22 Texas and wins the Red River Showdown in quadruple OT! pic.twitter.com/joS0nohE0t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2020

It may seem silly to dub a game between two teams that may be unranked next week an “instant classic,” but it seem that people are ascribing that to this one. And that’s fair. Not every college football game needs to mean something for the season long term.

Texas vs. Oklahoma would've been an easy ESPN Instant Classic. pic.twitter.com/qJYILpFEih — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 10, 2020

Many, many times Oklahoma and Texas have met with better records and far better teams. But they have never played a more wildly exciting Red River Shootout than that one. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma and Texas fans watching this game rn pic.twitter.com/lN5PQwqjJ2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma-Texas is a terrible exhibition of terrible football between two bad teams and I love it so much. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) October 10, 2020

There are plenty of things to take away from this one. First-year Oklahoma football starting quarterback Spencer Rattler was very shaky, as he’s been at times this year, but he came up huge when it mattered most, something that he’s struggled with in OU’s losses this year. He finished 23-of-35 for 209 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and added 51 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

OU grinded out 208 rushing yards, with 131 coming from T.J. Pledger, who looked very strong today.

Oklahoma is off next week, before traveling to a solid TCU squad on Oct. 24. Texas is also on bye, before hosting Baylor that same day.