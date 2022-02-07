The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Oklahoma Governor Takes A Shot At Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley speaking to his team during warmups.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners during warm ups before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 49-27. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

A couple of years ago, Lincoln Riley probably could have run for governor of Oklahoma and made a pretty strong run. But with his recent move from OU to USC, the governor he left behind is taking a shot at him.

During his recent State of the State Address, Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt ribbed Riley for his recent departure. He joked that he couldn’t imagine leaving the state for “a place like Southern California.”

“Can you imagine leaving a place like Norman, Oklahoma for a place like Southern California?” Stitt said during the address. “I mean, who would do that?”

Riley abruptly left Oklahoma following the 2021 regular season to become the head coach at USC. His final record with the Sooners was 55-10 overall with a 37-7 Big 12 record, four Big 12 titles and three appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Kevin Stitt was one of very few Oklahomans who didn’t express overwhelming outrage at Lincoln Riley’s departure a few months back. Stitt began his term as governor in 2019, and met with Riley for a photoshoot before the 2019 season.

But with the way things are looking for Oklahoma football right now, the grudge won’t last.

New head coach Brent Venables has the team poised to be the top team in the Big 12 once again in 2022. A Big 12 title win as the team navigates it way out of the conference and into the SEC will go a long way towards making Riley a forgotten figure.

How long will it take for Oklahoma fans to get over Lincoln Riley departing?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.