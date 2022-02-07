Oklahoma Governor Takes A Shot At Lincoln Riley

A couple of years ago, Lincoln Riley probably could have run for governor of Oklahoma and made a pretty strong run. But with his recent move from OU to USC, the governor he left behind is taking a shot at him.

During his recent State of the State Address, Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt ribbed Riley for his recent departure. He joked that he couldn’t imagine leaving the state for “a place like Southern California.”

“Can you imagine leaving a place like Norman, Oklahoma for a place like Southern California?” Stitt said during the address. “I mean, who would do that?”

Riley abruptly left Oklahoma following the 2021 regular season to become the head coach at USC. His final record with the Sooners was 55-10 overall with a 37-7 Big 12 record, four Big 12 titles and three appearances in the College Football Playoff.

. @GovStitt takes a shot at @LincolnRiley during his annual State of the State Address. Saying “can you imagine leaving a place like Norman, Oklahoma for a place like Southern California.” — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) February 7, 2022

Kevin Stitt was one of very few Oklahomans who didn’t express overwhelming outrage at Lincoln Riley’s departure a few months back. Stitt began his term as governor in 2019, and met with Riley for a photoshoot before the 2019 season.

But with the way things are looking for Oklahoma football right now, the grudge won’t last.

New head coach Brent Venables has the team poised to be the top team in the Big 12 once again in 2022. A Big 12 title win as the team navigates it way out of the conference and into the SEC will go a long way towards making Riley a forgotten figure.

How long will it take for Oklahoma fans to get over Lincoln Riley departing?