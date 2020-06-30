Oklahoma Governor Takes A Shot At The Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt couldn’t help himself taking a jab at the Texas Longhorns during his latest press conference.

There’s nothing quite like college football rivalries – they’re apart of what makes the sport so special. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a rivalry of their own, but share an unusual bond due to the two program’s hate for a program down south – the Texas Longhorns.

The Red River Showdown is one of the most intense rivalries in college football – a rivalry in which the Sooners have had the upper-hand as of late. The Cowboys got the best of the Longhorns this past season after losing four straight in the series.

The Texas hatred bonds both Sooners and Cowboys fans alike. Stitt expressed that rivalry hatred for the Longhorns during his recent press conference in which he addressed the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It may take some getting used to, but it’s a small price to pay to be able to keep our businesses open, our economy running, and to be able to watch OU and OSU stick it to the shorthorns on the football field in the fall,” Stitt said on Tuesday, via 247Sports.

OU and OSU fans are loving the governor’s latest shot at Texas. Take a look at Stitt’s hilarious comments in the video below.

Humor aside, Stitt makes a valid point.

Hopefully, college football fans will oblige to the latest advice from medical experts to help decrease coronavirus cases across the nation.