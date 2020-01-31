Oklahoma Grad Transfer’s Season In Jeopardy After Major Injury

With CeeDee Lamb off to the NFL, Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Howard had a golden opportunity to step in and make an impact for the Sooners right off the bat. Unfortunately, a major injury appears to all but assure that chance will never come.

According to Brandon Drumm of OUInsider, Howard tore his Achilles. As of now, his entire 2020 season is in doubt.

The heartbreaking injury for Howard comes less than a month after he made the switch as a grad transfer from UCLA. He is one of only a handful of scholarship wide receivers with any playing experience.

As a receiver for the Bruins, Howard recorded 119 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in 32 games.

He did not play in 2019, choosing to redshirt and focus on finding a transfer target.

The loss of Howard leaves Oklahoma with only four players who caught passes for them last year. All of them – Charleston Rambo, Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, and Trejan Bridges – were sophomores or freshman in 2019.

Combine their youth and inexperience with Oklahoma going into its fourth starting QB in four years, and you have the recipe for an offense that will need a lot of wizardry from Lincoln Riley to thrive next season.

What will the Sooners offense look like in 2020?