This offseason has been quite hectic for college hoops, especially when it comes to players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Though it’s not official yet, it appears a key role player from the Oklahoma Sooners is next in line to transfer.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the Sooners will lose Jamal Bieniemy this offseason due to a transfer. His potential landing spots have not been revealed at this time.

Bieniemy averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this past season. He had a prominent role for Oklahoma, but perhaps he’s just searching for a new beginning.

Coming out of Tompkins High School, Bieniemy was a three-star recruit. Oklahoma landed his commitment over programs like Creighton, LSU and Oklahoma State.

Bieniemy has two years of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Lon Kruger will have a lot of business to take care of this offseason. In addition to losing Bieniemy, he’ll also lose his best player in senior forward Kristian Doolittle.

The Sooners should have Brady Manek and Austin Reaves back for the 2020-21 season though. Both were top three in scoring for the team this past season.

As for what’s next regarding Bieniemy, we’ll have to wait and see.