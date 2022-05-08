Oklahoma Hosted Major Wide Receiver Transfer On Visit

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 10 : An Oklahoma Sooners RUF/NEK waves a flag after a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks September 10, 2016 at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Warhawks 59-17. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** local caption ***

Thanks to the transfer portal, recruiting for next season hasn't stopped. Oklahoma hosted a key wide receiver transfer over the weekend.

Former Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton was in Norman for an official visit. A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Bunkley-Shelton made an immediate impact in the desert, catching 11 passes for 100 yards in four games as a true freshman.

He followed that up with 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Bunkley-Shelton entered the transfer portal last month and has already drawn interest from several programs, including the Sooners.

Bunkley-Shelton called his visit to OU "an outstanding experience" in a tweet on Saturday night.

Bunkley-Shelton will be eligible to play immediately at his next program in 2022. Additionally, because he received a redshirt year in 2020, he still has three years of eligibility remaining.

We'll see if he decides to spend those three seasons in Norman or elsewhere.