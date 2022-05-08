Oklahoma Hosted Major Wide Receiver Transfer On Visit
Thanks to the transfer portal, recruiting for next season hasn't stopped. Oklahoma hosted a key wide receiver transfer over the weekend.
Former Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton was in Norman for an official visit. A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Bunkley-Shelton made an immediate impact in the desert, catching 11 passes for 100 yards in four games as a true freshman.
He followed that up with 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Bunkley-Shelton entered the transfer portal last month and has already drawn interest from several programs, including the Sooners.
Bunkley-Shelton called his visit to OU "an outstanding experience" in a tweet on Saturday night.
Bunkley-Shelton will be eligible to play immediately at his next program in 2022. Additionally, because he received a redshirt year in 2020, he still has three years of eligibility remaining.
We'll see if he decides to spend those three seasons in Norman or elsewhere.