Oklahoma Insider Has Telling Comment About QB Caleb Williams

Culture plays such an important factor in college football. That begs the question: why did Lincoln Riley wait so long to bench Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams?

It’s no secret Rattler’s personality has been an issue throughout his football career. It was evident during Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Rattler didn’t even celebrate during or after Williams’ 66-yard touchdown run versus Texas on Saturday. The play flipped the game’s momentum and proved to be the spark the Sooners needed to mount an impressive comeback.

The support Oklahoma players had for Williams on Saturday afternoon tells you everything you need to know about how those same players view Rattler. The former five star is much more worried about his personal stats than his team’s success.

“The reaction from his teammates when Caleb Williams does something is TELLING. Good lord,” wrote Eddie Radosevich of Sooner Scoop.

It’s hard to imagine Lincoln Riley turning back to Spencer Rattler at any point the rest of this season. Caleb Williams is the far superior thrower and runner. It’s only a matter of time before he catches up in the playbook.

Even on Saturday, Williams made throws Rattler hasn’t made once during his career. It’s a big reason why the Sooners came all the way back from a 28-7 deficit.

Can Williams complete the comeback? Tune into ABC to find out. Oklahoma and Texas are tied at 45 with just seven minutes left in the fourth.