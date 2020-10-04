Controversial Ejection In Tonight’s Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Game

Iowa State has Oklahoma on the ropes tonight, looking to pull off a major upset in the Big 12 Conference.

The Sooners are coming off a stunning upset loss to Kansas State last weekend. Could it be two upset losses in a row for Lincoln Riley’s College Football Playoff contending program?

Iowa State leads Oklahoma, 23-20, at the end of the third quarter on Saturday evening. However, the Cyclones just suffered a tough blow.

Cyclones linebacker Gerry Vaughn was ejected for a “targeting” hit on an Oklahoma player. However, the “targeting” call was questionable at-best. The hit on the Oklahoma player was late, but calling it targeting might be a stretch.

Gerry Vaughn is tossed from the game for targeting on that hit. Idk how to feel about it. I get protecting guys, but contact appeared to initiate at the shoulder and no launch. — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) October 4, 2020

Vaughn will now miss the first half of Iowa State’s game next weekend. The Cyclones are scheduled to take on Texas Tech.

Gerry Vaughn has been ejected from the game and will miss the rest of the Oklahoma game and miss the first half of the Texas Tech game next weekend. — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) October 4, 2020

Controversial or not, it happened, and the Cyclones’ defense will have to rebound from it. They’ll look to hold down Spencer Rattler and Co. for one more quarter.

Iowa State is currently leading Oklahoma, 23-20, at the start of the fourth quarter. The Cyclones are looking to improve to 2-1 with the win, while the Sooners are looking to avoid a dreaded 1-2 start.

The finish to this evening’s Big 12 showdown can be seen on ABC.