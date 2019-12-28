Oklahoma Is Off To A Disastrous Start vs. LSU

Oklahoma is a decided underdog against LSU, and the Sooners are off to about as bad a start as you can have in a game.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Oklahoma moved backward on each of its first three plays, including a sack on first down. Then, OU punter Reeves Mundschau shanked a 23-yard punt.

That set LSU up with excellent field position in Sooner territory.

Oklahoma first series: Loss of 6, loss of 1, loss of 1 and a shanked punt to top it off. Lovely. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 28, 2019

It took Joe Burrow all of three plays to hit on three passes for 42 yards and the first touchdown of the game, a 19-yard hookup with Justin Jefferson. LSU took a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.

On Oklahoma’s second drive, the Sooners went three-and-out once again. Right now, they don’t look like they are on the same planet as the Tigers.

They’d better get things figured out soon, or this Peach Bowl is going to turn ugly.