Oklahoma Just Threw The Worst Interception Of The Season

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Iowa State game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Iowa State defeated Oklahoma 38-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Anything that can go wrong has gone wrong for the Oklahoma Sooners in this year's Red River Showdown.

After quickly falling into a 21-0 deficit, Oklahoma tried to attempt a jump pass in the red zone. However, that trick play quickly backfired on the Sooners.

Running back Eric Gray's pass floated in the air for a bit too long, allowing Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron to intercept it.

This play was an utter disaster for Oklahoma.

Usually, teams don't attempt jump passes unless they're right by the goal line. This play right here showed us why that's the case.

Texas didn't squander the extra possession, as Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns down the field for another score. He already has 211 passing yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Oklahoma currently trails 28-0 to Texas in the Red River Showdown. The second half of action will resume on ABC.