Oklahoma Lands Commitment From 2022 5-Star LB

Oklahoma Sooners players running onto the field.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners takes the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

We’re barely into 2020, but already Oklahoma football’s 2022 recruiting class is off to a great start.

This morning, the Sooners added a commitment from Lubbock (Tex.) Cooper five-star outside linebacker Kobie McKinzie. McKinzie is OU’s first verbal commit in the 2022 class.

He’s also the 38th-ranked sophomore and top sophomore outside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. McKinzie chose the Sooners over offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and others.

“After thoughtful consideration and multiple conversations with my family and coaches, I am extremely blessed to have the opportunity to verbally commit to play football at the University of my dreams,” he wrote on Twitter.

Oklahoma currently has the No. 9 class in 247Sports’ 2020 composite team rankings. The Sooners’ 2021 haul checks in at No. 25 as of now.

Obviously there’s a long time until National Signing Day for 2022 recruits, but if Oklahoma can hold onto McKinzie until that point, they’ll be getting a legitimate prospect.


