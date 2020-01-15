Oklahoma Lands Commitment From 2022 5-Star LB

We’re barely into 2020, but already Oklahoma football’s 2022 recruiting class is off to a great start.

This morning, the Sooners added a commitment from Lubbock (Tex.) Cooper five-star outside linebacker Kobie McKinzie. McKinzie is OU’s first verbal commit in the 2022 class.

He’s also the 38th-ranked sophomore and top sophomore outside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. McKinzie chose the Sooners over offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and others.

“After thoughtful consideration and multiple conversations with my family and coaches, I am extremely blessed to have the opportunity to verbally commit to play football at the University of my dreams,” he wrote on Twitter.

Oklahoma currently has the No. 9 class in 247Sports’ 2020 composite team rankings. The Sooners’ 2021 haul checks in at No. 25 as of now.

Obviously there’s a long time until National Signing Day for 2022 recruits, but if Oklahoma can hold onto McKinzie until that point, they’ll be getting a legitimate prospect.