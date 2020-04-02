Oklahoma Lands Major Offensive Lineman Transfer

Oklahoma has picked up a massive commitment from one of the most sought-after transfers in the country.

Former UCLA offensive guard Chris Murray announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday. Murray joined the Bruins as apart of the 2018 recruiting class – he ranked as the No. 9 OG and 232nd best overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite score.

Playing time was never an issue for Murray during his UCLA career. But the Bruins’ lack of success could’ve played a major role in wanting to join a big-time contender like Oklahoma.

The talented transfer will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer regulations. But he’ll have two more years of eligibility remaining, starting in 2021. Murray announced his transfer decision on Twitter on Thursday afternoon:

God’s Plan..And His Only 🥀 Committed. Boomer Sooner 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Y6mrHm1EiX — Chris Murray (@chris1murray) April 2, 2020

Murray was one of the Chip Kelly’s best players over the past two years. The 4-star offensive lineman started every game of his UCLA career, dating all the way back to his freshman campaign.

He became the first freshman to start at center for the Bruins’ season opener since 1982.

Murray played center for three games before sliding over to guard, which is his natural position. He’ll likely play the same position for the Sooners.