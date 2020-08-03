Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly Reportedly Suffered Injury

It’s been a rough year for Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly – and things aren’t getting any easier for him.

A knee injury during the 2019 season limited him to only a handful of games, but the redshirt option allowed him to come back for one more season. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that extra year is going to do him any good.

According to SoonerScoop.com, Kelly suffered a knee injury today. On-field tests indicated that it was likely a torn ACL. If that turns out to be the case, Kelly’s 2020 season is effectively over before it begins. His college career could be over too.

As a freshman in 2016, Kelly started five of ten games he played and finished the season with 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defended. For his efforts, he earned Freshman All-American honors.

SoonerScoop can confirm that Caleb Kelly has suffered a knee injury. Tests on the field indicated it was a likely a torn ACL. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 3, 2020

Caleb Kelly continued to improve by leaps and bounds over his next two seasons. He started 12 games as a sophomore and had 56 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and interception and two forced fumbles along with a touchdowns.

The 2018 season was arguably his best year. In 12 games he recorded 61 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two more forced fumbles and a defensive touchdowns.

It would be a terribly unfortunate end to a college career that had so much promise. Worse still, it can only mean bad things for his NFL prospects.

Hopefully the injury Kelly suffered isn’t as serious as it looked. Fingers crossed.