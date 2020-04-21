Oklahoma Star Might Be Most Liked Player In The NFL Draft

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray may not have proved himself on an NFL field yet, but he seems to have proven himself as a likable person to league decision-makers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out some draft tidbits this afternoon. Included among them was one saying Murray is the player “teams just like the best.”

“No negative words on him,” Rapoport wrote. We’re assuming he means as a human being; NFL teams and scouts can always find flaws with players on the field.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 after earning second-team all-league honors in 2018, Murray elected to forgo his senior season to enter this year’s draft. Projections for him vary somewhat, with some thinking he could sneak into the first round.

However, there are other experts who think Murray is more likely to hear his name called during Day 2 on Friday night.

Draft tidbits:

— #Louisville LT Mekhi Becton is the player scouts get most excited about. Potential.

— #UGA OT Andrew Thomas is the player most overlooked publicly who goes highest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

What do we make of Rapoport’s tweet? Well, it likely means that Murray’s intangibles and video interviews have impressed teams.

We’ll see how much of that factors into a team’s decision to pick him this weekend.