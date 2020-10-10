Oklahoma Legend Roy Williams Is Not Happy With Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma had Texas dead in the water in the fourth quarter, but it was unable to take care of business. Plenty of people were unhappy with the way Lincoln Riley coached the offense’s final drive in regulation, including school legend Roy Williams.

With the Sooners leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Riley elected to have his team throw the football on third down with a few minutes remaining. Spencer Rattler’s pass attempt to Austin Stogner was incomplete, leaving two minutes on the clock for the Longhorns.

That was plenty of time for Sam Ehlinger to orchestrate a game-tying drive. The senior quarterback capped off the drive with a short touchdown pass to Keaontay Ingram to even up the score.

Williams wasted no time going on Twitter to express his frustration with Riley, tweeting “Dude! I’m beyond pissed at both coaches.”

For the third-straight week, Oklahoma has blown a double-digit lead.

If the Sooners end up losing this game against the Longhorns, Riley will have to face a lot of questions about his management in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

Riley is usually considered one of the best offensive minds in the country, but this year has been a struggle for him. To be fair, he’s dealing with an inexperienced quarterback in Rattler.

The Red River Showdown is currently in overtime.