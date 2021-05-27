Oklahoma Not Happy With Nebraska Game Kickoff Time

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Sooners announced the kickoff times and TV channels for their first two games of the 2021 season. The kickoff time for the second game on their schedule is already being labeled controversial.

As of now, Oklahoma will square off against Nebraska on Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. That decision isn’t sitting well with Joe Castiglione, the vice president and athletic director for the Sooners.

Castiglione expressed his disappointment with the kickoff time for the Oklahoma-Nebraska game in a statement this afternoon.

“We are bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m.,” Castiglione said. “We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case.

“The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests.”

Castiglione was clearly hoping that Oklahoma and Nebraska would get a better time slot for their upcoming matchup.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has not yet criticized the kickoff time. The school did make headlines earlier this year though, as reports stated that Nebraska tried to “get out of” playing Oklahoma.

It should be fun watching these storied rivals take the field later this year, regardless if the kickoff time is early or late.