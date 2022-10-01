Look: Oklahoma Off To Horrible Start vs. TCU

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners greets team members before a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 33-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

TCU is just taking it to No. 18 Oklahoma this Saturday afternoon.

The Horned Frogs came out firing in the first quarter, as Max Duggan connected with Savion Williams on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Two drives later, Duggan found a wide-open Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown. It was pretty evident that someone on Oklahoma's defense blew their assignment.

Later on in the first quarter, Duggan had a 67-yard touchdown run to give TCU a commanding 20-3 lead.

Duggan's touchdown run sent the crowd at Amon G. Carter Stadium into a frenzy.

This is a pretty shocking result considering the Sooners are coming off their first loss of the season.

Oklahoma has a lot of work to do this afternoon if it wants to mount a comeback.

For starters, the Sooners need to develop some type of rhythm in their passing game. Dillon Gabriel has completed just 6-of-13 pass attempts thus far.

Oklahoma fans can watch the rest of this Saturday's game on ABC.