Oklahoma Player Got Fans With An April Fools’ Joke

On Wednesday morning, one Oklahoma player got the Sooners fanbase with an April Fools’ joke on social media.

Jaden Davis, a rising sophomore cornerback, took to Twitter with a message for fans. He used the “notes” app on his phone, which is generally used by athletes to announce their commitments, decommitments or transfers.

Well, Davis got a few Sooners fans who thought he was transferring. He started off the message with, “First I would like to start by saying thank you to Coach Riley and the entire Oklahoma staff for giving me a chance and allowing me to develop as a player over the past year.”

It looked like Davis was set to announce his transfer. He kept the bit going before calming the nerves of Oklahoma fans everywhere by revealing it was just an April Fools’ joke.

“With that being said I think it would be in my best interest to tell everyone April Fools!!” Davis said.

Davis made an instant impact for the Sooners during the 2019 season.

The former four-star recruit racked up 31 tackles, one pass defensed and one interception during his freshman campaign.

Fans can look forward to seeing Davis on the field again in 2020 – despite his “transfer” scare.