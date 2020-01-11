The Spun

Oklahoma Player “Sent Home” From Peach Bowl Announces Transfer Destination

A close up of an Oklahoma Sooners football helmet.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 22: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field during warm ups before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks November 22, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 44-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Prior to this season’s Peach Bowl between Oklahoma and LSU, the Sooners sent home freshman safety Ty DeArman for disciplinary reasons. Fast forward a few weeks later, and the Texas native has announced his transfer destination.

DeArman, a three-star recruit, committed to Arizona State early in the recruitment process. He flipped to Oklahoma but didn’t see the field for the Sooners this season.

Instead of returning to Oklahoma for next season, DeArman is heading closer to home.

Earlier this afternoon, DeArman announced that he’s transferring to SMU. This is quite the addition for the Mustangs as they try to improve their defense for the 2020 season.

DeArman will have four years of eligibility remaining since he didn’t receive any playing time in 2019.

Unless he receives a waiver for immediate eligibility, the three-star safety will have to sit out next season.

SMU had one of the most explosive offenses in the country this past season, but the defense struggled mightily. Sonny Dykes’ defense allowed 33.4 points per game.

Perhaps, the addition of DeArman will help out the defense moving forward.

This loss does hurt the depth chart for Oklahoma heading into the offseason. However, there was never any indication that DeArman would see an increased role in 2020.


