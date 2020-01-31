Oklahoma Poaches Top Assistant Coach From Pac-12 Program

The 2019 college football season came to an end earlier this month as the LSU Tigers outclassed the Clemson Tigers in the national title game – winning by a final score of 42-25.

In the weeks following the close of the season, many programs have made changes to their respective coaching staffs. LSU, just days after winning the title, lost several top assistants like Joe Brady and Dave Aranda.

Other programs, like Oklahoma, have added to their staff.

Sooners fans will be happy with the latest addition head coach Lincoln Riley made. According to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma hired Jamar Cain as the team’s new outside linebackers coach.

SOURCE: #ASU DL coach Jamar Cain will become the new OLB coach at #Oklahoma. Cain was rated as one of the top two recruiters in the Pac-12 this year and is considering a rising star defensive coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 31, 2020

Cain spent the 2019 season as the defensive line coach for Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He steps in for former linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill.

Cain previously served as an assistant coach for the Fresno State Bulldogs and North Dakota Bison.

It’s the latest key addition for the Sooners after the team hired former star running back DeMarco Murray as the team’s running backs coach.

Oklahoma is one of the favorites to win the Big 12 once again. Presumptive starting quarterback Spencer Rattler is also considered a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy in 2020.