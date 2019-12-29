As a former Alabama quarterback, Jalen Hurts got to play against the LSU Tigers multiple times before last night’s blowout loss as a member of the Sooners. After that Peach Bowl defeat, he reflected on the differences between this year’s LSU team and the ones he’s played before.

Speaking to the media, Hurts declared that there was an obvious difference: The number of points the Tigers are scoring.

“I think the obvious difference is they’re scoring fifty something points,” he said.

— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 29, 2019

Indeed they have.

LSU have scored at least 50 points seven times this season, and have done so in four of their last five games.

Last night, LSU almost reached that plane in the first half alone. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw seven touchdowns for 49 points en route to a 63-28 victory.

If it’s any consolation to Oklahoma, 63 points isn’t even the most the Tigers dropped on a Power Five team this year. Back in September they scored a season-high 66 points against Vanderbilt on the road.

Nevertheless, it was clear yesterday that there was a fairly wide gap between Oklahoma and LSU.

That won’t be Hurts’ problem anymore now that he’s played his final game as a college player.