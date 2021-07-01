Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces New Partnership

College football is officially out of the stone age, and Spencer Rattler is already taking advantage. The Oklahoma quarterback announced a new partnership on Thursday.

Rattler is partnering with NFL agent Chris Cabott and agency Steinberg Sports to handle his NIL representation. In doing so, he’ll be have one of the top football agencies getting him marketing deals.

Rattler’s partnership is also shared by some of the biggest names in football, like Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa. We expect more star college football players to soon follow a similar strategy. Rattler’s simply leading the way.

Take a look.

Yesterday, college athletes were worried about running out of their stipend for the month. Today, they’re signing with agents to represent them in the midst of the NIL goldrush. College football has entered a new era.

The Name, Image and Likeness ruling is a game-changer within collegiate sports. It’ll allow the very best to cash in on their own representation. Player compensation is long overdue.

The NCAA’s ruling is a massive victory for college athletes and the future of college sports. The NCAA had long had a firm grasp on prohibiting players from cashing on their own likeness. Things have finally changed.

Spencer Rattler, a Heisman candidate and quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, will have an agent handling his NIL moving forward. It’s a smart move by one of college football’s best players.