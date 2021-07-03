Earlier this week, college athletes finally received news they’ve been waiting a long time to hear: they can make money off of their name, image and likeness.

Star Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler wasted no time, announcing a new partnership on Thursday. He partnered with NFL agent Chris Cabott and agency Steinberg Sports to handle his NIL representation.

It didn’t take very long for the agency to land a new endorsement deal for the potential No. 1 pick. On Saturday morning, Rattler took to Twitter with a message after participating in the Elite 11 camp.

The Sooners quarterback appears to have a new deal with the popular restaurant chain Raising Canes.

“Long day at #Elite11 yesterday. Had to call in @Raising_Canes for the win,” he said on Twitter.

Rattler is one of the biggest faces of college football and he’s taking full advantage of the new NIL rules – as he should. This likely won’t be the last partnership for the Sooners quarterback before he leaves the college game.

His exit from Norman could come as soon as this season. Rattler is seen as one of the top quarterback prospects eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft. Another solid season could put him in position to hear his name called with the No. 1 overall pick.