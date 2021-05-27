Spencer Rattler Has Scary Message For Rest Of College Football

Expectations are high for Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler after the former five-star recruit had a breakout 2020 season.

In his first year as a starter, Rattler threw for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Heading into 2021, he’s projected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and a potential high first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Rattler showed flashes of brilliance last year, he’s predicting a lot more than that this fall. On Thursday afternoon, the confident signal caller tweeted a message to the rest of the country about his mindset.

“Tapped into a whole new level this year. Just wait,” Rattler said.

It’s not just Rattler that has a lot riding on this season. As a program, Oklahoma is expected to once again win the Big 12 and contend for the College Football Playoff.

Oddsmakers are pegging the Sooners to win double-digit games, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum recently declared them to be the only team in the country with no clear weaknesses.

“I think you have to be (on this bandwagon),” Finebaum said on WJOX, via 247Sports. “And there will be some … pick them No. 1 in the country, and I can see that. There are some faults with Clemson. There are some minor faults with Alabama, Georgia — the obvious fault being Georgia. And Oklahoma, you can’t find any. And the schedule is pretty good. I think their big non-conference game is at home and nobody’s going to get too concerned about Texas anymore.”

Oklahoma will open up its 2021 campaign against Tulane on September 4.