Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Names 1 Thing He Wants To Change

The Red River Showdown was truly a tale of two halves for Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Despite looking rattled in the first half, the redshirt freshman found a way to bounce back and lead his team to a quadruple-overtime victory over Texas.

Rattler was actually benched last week by Lincoln Riley, but he was later inserted back in the game after Spencer Mordecai struggled. He validated Riley’s decision by throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Since the Sooners are currently off this week, Rattler wants to use this time off to clean up some of the mistakes he’s made early in the 2020 season.

In an interview with FOX’s Reggie Bush, the young gunslinger for Oklahoma revealed what area of his game he wants to work on during his time off.

“There are multiple things I have to work on,” Rattler said. “One, I need to protect the ball better and be smarter with my decisions. I need to start the game off more controlled and take what the defense gives me. Those shots will be there. And then there are little things like footwork, how I hand the ball off, and my fakes after the play. There are so many little things we work on up here and we’ll definitely clean them up during the bye week.”

Rattler has thrown five interceptions in four starts this season. If he wants to be the next great quarterback to come from Oklahoma, he’ll need to stop turning over the football.

We’ll get to see just how much work Rattler put in during the bye week next Saturday when Oklahoma takes on TCU.