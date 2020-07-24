Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Shares Message Ahead Of 2020 Season

Oklahoma’s football program has become the perfect destination for talented quarterbacks. Over the last few years, we’ve seen Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray all develop into NFL draft picks – with Mayfield and Murray going No. 1 overall in back-to-back years.

The Sooners haven’t announced who their starting quarterback for the 2020 season will be just yet, but it appears the program has an emerging star in Spencer Rattler. He was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 11 overall recruit from the 2019 class, per 247Sports.

Rattler has one of the most talented arms in recent memory. The former five-star recruit periodically shares videos of him making absurd throws either on the run or behind his back.

With fall camp only a few weeks away, Rattler posted a message on Twitter for his fans. His post included two photos of him in Oklahoma’s traditional home uniform with the caption: “Year 2.”

During the 2019 season, Rattler completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown. Those are quality numbers in limited action.

Lincoln Riley will have to decide between either Rattler or Tanner Mordecai as his starter for this fall. Though the latter has more experience, the Sooners’ ceiling is most likely higher with Rattler under center.

There is already preseason hype growing around Rattler, who has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy according to SportsLine.

If Rattler does receive the starting gig for this fall, he’ll have big shoes to fill.