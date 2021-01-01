Oklahoma Quarterback Announces He’s Leaving The Program

Chandler Morris will no longer be an Oklahoma Sooner.

The true freshman quarterback announced that he will be leaving Norman on Thursday on Twitter. The announcement came after Morris got some run in the Sooners 55-20 blowout victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday.

“I want to thank Coach Riley, the staff and the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity they gave me,” Morris shared on Twitter. “After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to leave OU. I will forever be indebted to this great program. Thank you and God Bless.”

Morris appeared in five games for Oklahoma this season as a true freshman. He completed three of his five passes for 39 yards. Most impressively, he scored two rushing touchdowns in the Sooners Big 12 Championship victory over Iowa State on Dec. 19.

The highly touted quarterback came to Norman as the No. 7 ranked dual threat quarterback in the class of 2020. Chandler is the son of Chad Morris, the current Arkansas head coach, so he clearly got a high-quality football education.

Nonetheless, he’ll be looking for a new team for next fall.

Morris became the second Oklahoma quarterback to opt out of the Sooners program in the last month. Long-time back-up Tanner Mordecai decided to transfer earlier in December and landed at SMU.

With the two players leaving, Lincoln Riley will have just two scholarship quarterbacks on the team’s roster going into 2021. Starter Spencer Rattler should return and lead the Sooners next year, as recruit Caleb Williams joins the program. The incoming freshman is the No. 1 ranked dual threat quarterback in the 2021 class.

Meanwhile, Morris should have plenty of suitors going into a new year. He clearly has the talent and the pedigree and now just needs a place to lead of his own.