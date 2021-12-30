Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks Announces NFL Draft Decision

One day after rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns in an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brooks, who returned to the Sooners this fall after opting out of the 2020 season, finished his career at OU with 3,320 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in all three seasons in which he played.

A second-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2019 and a USA Today Freshman All-American in 2018, Brooks rushed for a career-high 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

“I am proud to have earned my degree from such a great university, and I will forever be grateful for all the friendships I’ve gained and the experiences I’ve had along the way at Oklahoma,” Brooks said in his announcement on Twitter this afternoon.

Thank you so much Sooner Nation! It been unreal! #26 out!❤️ pic.twitter.com/8mEW3hVxCH — Kennedy Brooks (@kennedyBrooks26) December 30, 2021

We should know more about Brooks’ NFL Draft stock as he goes through the process in the coming months. At best, it seems like he could work his way into being a Day 2 pick.

At worst, Brooks will be chosen at some point on Day 3, but either way, he should be able to carve out a role with whatever team he joins.