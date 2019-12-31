The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Has Reportedly Made NFL Draft Decision

Kennedy Brooks of Oklahoma after a big play.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 10: Running back Kennedy Brooks #26 is congratulated by offensive lineman Cody Ford #74 and offensive lineman Ben Powers #72 of the Oklahoma Sooners on a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 48-47. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Two days after Oklahoma’s 2019 season ended, the Sooners reportedly have received good news on running back Kennedy Brooks for next year.

According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Brooks will return to school for his redshirt junior season. Brooks would have been draft eligible this year.

A former four-star recruit, Brooks has topped the 1,000-yard mark each of the last two seasons. He totaled 1,011 ground yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

On Saturday, Brooks rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma’s 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.

While Brooks may be coming back, Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb declared for the draft this weekend, as expected.

Oklahoma is awaiting announcements from offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and running back Trey Sermon.

Oklahoma finished with a 12-2 record and a fifth-straight Big 12 title this season.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.