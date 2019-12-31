Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Has Reportedly Made NFL Draft Decision

Two days after Oklahoma’s 2019 season ended, the Sooners reportedly have received good news on running back Kennedy Brooks for next year.

According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Brooks will return to school for his redshirt junior season. Brooks would have been draft eligible this year.

A former four-star recruit, Brooks has topped the 1,000-yard mark each of the last two seasons. He totaled 1,011 ground yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

On Saturday, Brooks rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma’s 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.

Good news for #Sooners fans: Per a source close to him, RB Kennedy Brooks will return to Oklahoma in 2020 for his junior season. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Brooks thought about the NFL this year but has informed coaches that he’s staying. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 30, 2019

While Brooks may be coming back, Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb declared for the draft this weekend, as expected.

Oklahoma is awaiting announcements from offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and running back Trey Sermon.

Oklahoma finished with a 12-2 record and a fifth-straight Big 12 title this season.