Oklahoma Releases Epic Hype Video For Peach Bowl vs. LSU

In just a few hours the College Football Playoff kicks off with a battle between Oklahoma and LSU. The Tigers enter as a heavy favorite and is expected to take down the Sooners by at least two touchdowns.

Joe Burrow lead a devastating LSU offense that rolled through the SEC this season en route to a Heisman Trophy for the quarterback. However, Lincoln Riley and company have experience playing in the College Football Playoff – something LSU does not have.

Before the game kicks off, Oklahoma released a video that will have fans hyped up for the game.

Check it out.

If that doesn’t have you fired up for game day, we’re not sure what will.

The Sooners have all of the odds stacked against them heading into this afternoon’s game. Three players are out due to suspension, including sack leader Ronnie Perkins. Oklahoma faces a tough test, but the Sooners have been up to the challenge all season long.

Oklahoma and LSU kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.