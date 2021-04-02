Oklahoma Reportedly Decides On Replacement For Lon Kruger

After the surprise retirement of longtime head basketball coach Lon Kruger, Oklahoma scrambled to find a new leader. And they got one of the best they could possibly get.

According to basketball insider Shams Charania, the Oklahoma Sooners are hiring Porter Moser as their new head coach. Terms of the deals have not yet been disclosed, but insider Adam Zagoria reported that it was a six-year deal from Oklahoma.

Moser is coming off a historic tenure at Loyola-Chicago that included two trips to the Sweet 16 and a Final Four run in 2018. He went 188-140 during his 10 years with the Ramblers but has achieved nearly half of those wins in the past four seasons.

He takes over for Lon Kruger, who in 10 years at Oklahoma led the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament seven times. In 2016 they reached the Final Four for just the fifth time in program history.

Few coaches in recent memory have done more with a mid-major program than Porter Moser. Though he found only limited success at Arkansas-Little Rock and Illinois State, he had big ambitions when he joined Loyola-Chicago in 2011.

When he took over the program, the Ramblers hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1987. His career began with three straight losing seasons before going 24-13 and winning the College Basketball Invitational in 2015.

Three years later, the Ramblers were in the NCAA Tournament after winning the MVC regular season and tournament titles, and ready for their 2018 Cinderella run. The No. 11 seed in the South region upset No. 6 Miami, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 7 Nevada and No. 9 Kansas State before falling to Michigan in the Final Four.

They missed the Tournament in 2019 but were back in 2021. And once again they pulled off a huge upset by beating No. 1-seeded Illinois in the Round of 32.

Porter Moser left the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest names in the mid-majors. He is being rewarded with a job on one of the biggest athletic programs in America.